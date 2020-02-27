T-Mobile Galaxy S9’s update to Android 10 has been paused
A few days ago, T-Mobile said that its Galaxy S9 and S9+ were starting to get their Android 10 updates. Fast-forward to today, though, and those updates have put on hold.
T-Mobile has refreshed its Galaxy S9 and S9+ support pages to say that their Android 10 updates have been “temporarily paused”. Both updates now have a released date of TBD, and T-Mo says that they’ll be “available soon”.
There’s no mention on the support pages about why these updates have been paused. I’ve reached out to T-Mobile for more info and will update this post if I hear back.
This news is probably frustrating to T-Mobile Galaxy S9 and S9+ owners that’ve been waiting for their update to Android 10, especially since Galaxy S9 models on other carriers have already been updated. T-Mo says that these updates will resume their rollouts “soon”, so hopefully this pause doesn’t last long.
Sources: T-Mobile Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+