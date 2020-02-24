T-Mobile says Galaxy S9 Android 10 update is rolling out, Galaxy S10 5G also updated
With today’s rollout of Android 10 to the T-Mobile Galaxy Note 9, some Galaxy S9 owners may be wondering where their update is. According to T-Mo, it’s already started going out.
T-Mobile has updated its support pages to show that the Galaxy S9 and S9+ began receiving their Android 10 update yesterday, February 23rd. In addition to the bump to Android 10, the 1.9GB update brings the February 2020 security patches and removes the DIGITS built-in multi-line settings.
I haven’t been able to find any Galaxy S9 owners who have actually gotten this update quite yet. Some folks on Reddit were told by T-Mobile support that the update is going out in batches and so you’ll just have to wait for the update to hit your phone.
If you’ve got a T-Mobile Galaxy S9 or S9+, watch your phone over the coming days to see if your update arrives. I’ll be sure to update this post if I hear about T-Mo S9 or S9+ models actually receiving the update.
In other update news, T-Mobile is updating its Galaxy S10 5G to version G977TUVU4BTB2. This update is 202.05MB and includes the February 2020 Android security patches.
Thanks Jeremy and Jan!
Via: Android Police
Sources: T-Mobile Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S10 5G