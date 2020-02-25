T-Mobile’s free MLB.TV offer will return March 24th
With MLB Spring Training getting underway, many T-Mobile customers who are also baseball fans have been wondering if T-Mo will offer a free MLB.TV subscription to subscribers like it has for the past several years. Now we know the answer.
T-Mobile customers will be able to get a free MLB.TV subscription on March 24th through T-Mobile Tuesdays. That date has been given by a couple of support reps using the official T-Mobile Help account on Twitter.
Great news, Christian! Starting March 24, 2020, T-Mobile customers will receive a free regular full-season subscription to https://t.co/4JBp9rgA4w offer as part of T-Mobile Tuesdays. Check the link for all the good info: https://t.co/oTilXoakn1 ^JennaLundh
The free MLB.TV subscription is a pretty great deal for T-Mobile customers. It’s included every out-of-market regular season game live or on demand, plus the ability to choose home or away feeds. The deal has also included the ability to watch on iOS and Android devices as well as set-top boxes and game consoles.
For the 2020 season, a subscription to MLB.TV is priced at $121.99, so this will be another great deal for baseball fans on T-Mobile.
Beginning March 24th, make sure to check out https://t.co/NDuhoZtZlV for another amazing year of MLB! We love thanking our customers, and we’re always a DM away if we can be of assistance. https://t.co/wc0hPrMyrL ^AdamBailey
