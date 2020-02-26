LG V60 ThinQ 5G gets bigger screen and battery, keeps 3.5mm headphone jack

LG’s newest Android flagship is here.

Meet the LG V60 ThinQ 5G. LG’s newest V series phone features several upgrades over the V50 ThinQ, like a screen that’s nearly a half-inch larger but also has a smaller notch. The display on the LG V60 is a 6.8-inch P-OLED panel with 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 2460×1080 resolution. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor here rather than a rear fingerprint reader like on the V50.

LG is once again using the Dual Screen attachment with the V60, but this add-on’s display has also been upgraded to have a 6.8-inch P-OLED screen. The outside of the Dual Screen attachment has a 2.1-inch mono display that you can set to always show key info.

The cameras on the LG V60 ThinQ 5G have been upgraded, too. The main cam is a 64MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture with pixel binning to 16MP images, and there’s also a 13MP wide angle camera with f/1.9 aperture and 117-degree field of view. LG has added a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor on the V60 to help gather depth info.

LG has upgraded the V60 ThinQ to a Snapdragon 865 processor, and there’s 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage packed in, too. The battery on the V60 has been increased to 5000mAh, and Quick Charge 4+ will help you refill that big battery in a hurry.

The body of the LG V60 ThinQ is IP68 water and dust resistant and also meets the MIL-STD 810G standards for added toughness. There’s a USB-C port for charging, and unlike many other smartphones available nowadays, the LG V60 also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack. A 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC will get you higher quality audio with compatible headphones.

LG says that the V60 ThinQ 5G will be available from T-Mobile in the U.S. as well as AT&T, Verizon, and U.S. Celluar. Pricing and specific launch timing will be announced at a later date.

What do you think of the LG V60? Do the Dual Screen attachment, bigger 5000mAh battery, and 3.5mm headphone jack have you interested?

Source: LG