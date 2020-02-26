T-Mobile launches SyncUp Pets tracker

T-Mobile has been selling its SyncUp Drive for a few years now, giving you a device that can plug into your car and get diagnostic information, spit out a Wi-Fi signal, and track the location of your vehicle. Now T-Mo has released a SyncUp for pets, too.

The SyncUp Pets is a small tracker that you can attach to a dog, cat, or other animal’s collar and keep track of its location. Using T-Mobile’s Narrowband IoT network, the SyncUp Pets can let you see your pet’s location on Google Maps, monitor their activity, and get alerts when they leave safe zones set by you.

You can view all of this information in T-Mobile’s SyncUp Pets companion app for Android and iOS.

Also included with the SyncUp Pets is a tracker light to help improve visibility at night, and the case of the device is features IP67 water resistance. The device comes with a collar mount and flexible bands to hold it in place when attached to your pet’s collar.

The tracker itself measures 1.88 inches by 1.88 inches and weighs 1.19 ounces. It’s got a 430mAh battery that T-Mo says will last up to 5 days on a single charge.

The SyncUp Pets tracker is priced at $4.00 per month for 24 months on EIP or $96.00 full price. You’ll need a SyncUp Pets rate plan for the device, too, which is priced at $10 per month after a $5 autopay discount or $15 per month without autopay.

T-Mobile says that the SyncUp Pets tracker is currently only available in select retail stores and through Customer Care, which you can access by calling 1-800-T-MOBILE.

With the SyncUp Pets tracker, you can get peace of mind that your pet is safe by checking in on its location throughout the day. It could also be useful to locate a pet that’s slipped out of the yard or gone missing, and the tracker can give you walking or driving directions to the tracker to help you locate your pet.

Source: T-Mobile