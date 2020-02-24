T-Mobile Galaxy Note 9 now being updated to Android 10

T-Mobile Galaxy Note 9 owners, your week is starting off with a bang.

T-Mobile is now updating its Galaxy Note 9 to Android 10 with Samsung’s One UI 2 interface. The update is a biggie, coming in at 2062.99MB, so you may want to find a speedy Wi-Fi connection before starting the download. It’s version N960USQU3DTAA.

As with other Android 10 updates for Samsung devices, this Note 9 update brings dark mode improvements like enhanced image, text, and color adjustments for day and night, clearer app icons and system colors, and improved layours for titles and buttons to eliminate wasted space. Samsung says it’s made the animations smoother, too.

There are new full screen animation gestures in this update as well, along with refined interactions to make it more comfortable for you to navigate on a large display with minimal finger movement.

Samsung has included several specific app upgrades in this update as well. The battery usage graph in Device Care will show more detailed information after this update, and Digital Wellbeing is getting a Focus Mode to help you silence distracting apps.

The Camera app will now let you edit the modes that appear at the bottom of the screen, and Samsung has improved the layout of the Camera app so you can better focus on taking photos without settings getting in your way. Additionally, the Customize menu in the Internet app will now let you change the toolbar menus to help you more quickly access frequently used features.

The February 1, 2020 Android security patches are also included in this update.

We saw T-Mobile’s Galaxy S10 and Note 10 get their Android 10 updates back in December, and so it’s good to see T-Mo and Samsung now pushing out Android 10 to even more devices. If you’ve got a T-Mobile Note 9, you should see your update arrive over the air in the coming days. You can also check for it manually by going into Settings > Software update > Download updates manually.

Let us know when Android 10 hits your T-Mobile Galaxy Note 9!

Thanks Debjit, Dong, and Moshe!