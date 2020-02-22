T-Mobile LG G8 ThinQ getting its Android 10 update
LG G8 ThinQ owners, your Android 10 update has arrived.
T-Mobile has begun pushing the Android 10 update to its LG G8, bumping it to version G820TM20d. The update is a biggie, coming in at 1532.8MB, so you may want to make sure you’re on a speedy connection before starting the download.
According to LG, the update includes support for LG Pay, various bug fixes, and security and system improvements. The security patch level is January 1, 2020, which is unchanged from the update that the T-Mobile LG G8 got one month ago.
We’ve already seen the AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon versions of the LG G8 ThinQ get their Android 10 updates, so it’s good to see the T-Mobile model finally getting its serving of Android 10, too.
If you’re rocking a T-Mobile LG G8 and haven’t yet updated to Android 10, launch the Settings app and select the “General” tab, then tap “Update center” > “System update” > “Check for update” to check for your Android 10 update.
Once you’ve updated to Android 10, be sure to share your impressions with us!
Thanks John!