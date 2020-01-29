T-Mobile Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy Watch, and LG G8 getting new updates

T-Mobile is pushing out new updates to a trio of devices.

First up, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is now being updated to version G892USQS6CSL5. The update comes in at 136.06MB and includes the January 1, 2020 Android security patches.

The Galaxy S8 Active’s update is now rolling out over the air. If it hasn’t made its way to your neck of the woods yet, you can check for it manually by grabbing your phone and going into Settings > Software update > Download updates manually.

Also being updated is Samsung’s Galaxy Watch. This update to R805USQU1CSL2/R815USQU1CSL2 is 121MB and includes the following changes:

UI graphical element changes (UI 1.5)

S Health enhancements (Outdoor swimming trajectory & distance enhanced. Auto-session calorie logic added. Heart rate calorie logic added.)

Updated to Bixby 2.0

New watch faces

If you’ve got a Galaxy Watch strapped to your wrist, launch the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone and check for your new update there.

T-Mobile’s LG G8 recently got a new software update as well. Unfortunately, there’s no Android 10 to be found here. Instead, the 204.7MB update brings the January 1, 2020 security patches to the G8.

Owners of the T-Mobile-flavored LG G8 can check for this update by going into Settings > General tab > Update center > System update > Check for update.

Thanks John, Nick, and Brent!

Sources: T-Mobile Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy Watch, LG G8