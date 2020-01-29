T-Mobile Galaxy S10 5G now being updated to Android 10

A little over a month after T-Mobile’s Galaxy S10, S10e, and S10+ began receiving their Android 10 updates, it’s the Galaxy S10 5G’s turn.

T-Mo has started pushing Android 10 to its Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. The update is a big one, weighing in at a little over 2GB, and it bumps the phone to version G977TUVU3BSL5.

Included is the January 1, 2020 Android security patches as well as a bump to Android 10 and Samsung’s One UI 2. Just like the Galaxy S10’s update, Galaxy S10 5G owners can expect dark mode improvements like darkened wallpapers, widgets, and alarms when the dark theme is on.

Samsung has also included clearer app icons and system colors with this update as well as improved layouts for titles and buttons to help reduce wasted screen space. Animations have been made smoother, too, and refined interactions will help you navigate more comfortably with minimal finger movement.

This update adds more detailed information in the battery usage graph and also enables Focus Mode in Digital Wellbeing, which lets you quickly silence apps when you need to be free of distractions. The Camera app will now let you edit the modes that appear at the bottom of the screen, and Samsung says that it’s also improved the layout of the app so you can more easily focus on the photos you’re taking without settings getting in the way.

You can find the full changelog below. Let us know when Android 10 hits your Galaxy S10 5G!

One UI 2 brings you Android 10, with exciting new features from Samsung and Google based on feedback from users like you.

We recommend that you back up your important data to keep it safe during the upgrade.

Some apps, including Calculator, Samsung Internet, Samsung Health and Samsung Notes, need to be updated individually after you update your OS.

Here’s what’s new.

Dark mode

Enhanced image, text, and color adjustments for day and night environments.

Darkened wallpapers, widgets, and alarms while Dark mode is on.

Icons and colors

Clearer app icons and system colors.

Improved layouts for titles and buttons to eliminate wasted screen space.

Smoother animations

Enhanced animations with a playful touch.

Full screen gestures

Added new navigation gestures.

Refined interactions

Navigate more comfortably on large screens with minimal finger movement.

Easily focus on what matters with clearly highlighted buttons.

One-handed mode

New ways to access One-handed mode: double tap the Home button or swipe down in the center of the bottom of the screen.

Settings moved to Settings > Advanced features > One-handed mode.

Accessibility

High contrast keyboards and layouts for large text have been improved.

Listen to live speech and display it as text.

Better text over wallpapers

See text more clearly against wallpaper, as One UI automatically adjusts font colors based on light and dark areas and color contrast in the image below.

Media and devices

Replaced the SmartThings panel with the Media and Devices.

Media: Control music and videos playing on your phone as well as other devices.

Devices: Check and control your SmartThings devices directly from the quick panel.

Biometrics

Added options for showing the fingerprint icon when the screen is off. You can choose to show it whenever you tap or keep it visible when the Always On Display is shown.

Device care

The battery usage graph now provides more detailed information.

Added battery limit setting and other enhancements for Wireless PowerShare.

Digital wellbeing

Set goals to keep your phone usage in check.

Use Focus mode to help avoid distractions from your phone.

Keep an eye on your kids with new parental controls.

Camera

Added the ability to edit the modes that appear at the bottom of the screen.

Provided a More tab so you can quickly access hidden modes from the preview screen.

Improved the layout so you can focus on taking pictures without the settings getting in the way.

Internet

Customize the quick menu to get instant access to the features you use the most.

Get more information from the app bar.

Install add-ons from the Galaxy Store to get even more features.

Samsung Contacts

Added Trash feature for Contacts. Contacts that you delete will stay in the trash for 15 days before being deleted forever.

Calendar

Stickers can be added to a date without creating an event.

Ringtones can be used for event alerts.

Reminder

More options are available for repeating reminders.

Set location-based reminders for a specific period of time.

Share reminders with your family group and other sharing groups.

Set reminders for a specific date without an alert.

My Files

Created a Trash feature so you can restore files if you delete something by mistake.

Added more filters you can use while searching to help you find things quickly.

You can now copy or move multiple files and folders to different destinations at the same time.

Calculator

Added speed and time units to the unit converter.

Tips

Added tips to help you get the most from your Galaxy.

Updated Emergency Alert Capability to WEA 3.0

Thanks bkat11!

Source: T-Mobile