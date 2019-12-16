T-Mobile Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e now receiving Android 10 update

T-Mobile is starting the week with a big surprise for Samsung Galaxy S10 owners.

T-Mo is now pushing Android 10 updates to the Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e. This includes the final stable version for testers in Samsung’s beta program as well as the full update for folks who didn’t participate in the beta. If you were a beta tester, you can expect to see an update around 300MB, while those that didn’t beta test can expect a much larger update that’s more than 2GB.

Galaxy S10 owners should be looking for an update to version G973USQU2CSKP, Galaxy S10+ owners should watch for version G975USQU2CSKP, and Galaxy S10e owners should look for an update to version G970USQU2CSKP.

The update to Android 10 is a big one. It includes features like new navigation gestures and Digital Wellbeing, which is meant to help you keep track of your phone usage and focus when you don’t want to be distracted. Samsung’s One UI 2.0 has lots of improvements as well, like an enhanced dark mode with image, text, and color adjustments for day and night environments as well as clearer app icons and system colors.

The update is now rolling out over the air, and TmoNews readers Danny, Daryl, and Christopher have all gotten it already. You can manually check for the update by going into Settings > Software update > Download updates manually. Just be ready for a big update if you didn’t participate in Samsung’s Android 10 beta.

While you’re waiting to install the update, here’s the full changelog:

One UI 2 brings you Android 10, with exciting new features from Samsung and Google based on feedback from users like you.

We recommend that you back up your important data to keep it safe during the upgrade.

Some apps, including Calculator, Samsung Internet, Samsung Health and Samsung Notes, need to be updated individually after you update your OS.

Here’s what’s new.

Dark mode

Enhanced image, text, and color adjustments for day and night environments.

Darkened wallpapers, widgets, and alarms while Dark mode is on.

Icons and colors

Clearer app icons and system colors.

Improved layouts for titles and buttons to eliminate wasted screen space.

Smoother animations

Enhanced animations with a playful touch.

Full screen gestures

Added new navigation gestures.

Refined interactions

Navigate more comfortably on large screens with minimal finger movement.

Easily focus on what matters with clearly highlighted buttons.

One-handed mode

New ways to access One-handed mode: double tap the Home button or swipe down in the center of the bottom of the screen.

Settings moved to Settings > Advanced features > One-handed mode.

Accessibility

High contrast keyboards and layouts for large text have been improved.

Listen to live speech and display it as text.

Better text over wallpapers

See text more clearly against wallpaper, as One UI automatically adjusts font colors based on light and dark areas and color contrast in the image below.

Media and devices

Replaced the SmartThings panel with the Media and Devices.

Media: Control music and videos playing on your phone as well as other devices.

Devices: Check and control your SmartThings devices directly from the quick panel.

Biometrics

Added options for showing the fingerprint icon when the screen is off. You can choose to show it whenever you tap or keep it visible when the Always On Display is shown.

Device care

The battery usage graph now provides more detailed information.

Added battery limit setting and other enhancements for Wireless PowerShare.

Digital wellbeing

Set goals to keep your phone usage in check.

Use Focus mode to help avoid distractions from your phone.

Keep an eye on your kids with new parental controls.

Camera

Added the ability to edit the modes that appear at the bottom of the screen.

Provided a More tab so you can quickly access hidden modes from the preview screen.

Improved the layout so you can focus on taking pictures without the settings getting in the way.

Internet

Customize the quick menu to get instant access to the features you use the most.

Get more information from the app bar.

Install add-ons from the Galaxy Store to get even more features.

Samsung Contacts

Added Trash feature for Contacts. Contacts that you delete will stay in the trash for 15 days before being deleted forever.

Calendar

Stickers can be added to a date without creating an event.

Ringtones can be used for event alerts.

Reminder

More options are available for repeating reminders.

Set location-based reminders for a specific period of time.

Share reminders with your family group and other sharing groups.

Set reminders for a specific date without an alert.

My Files

Created a Trash feature so you can restore files if you delete something by mistake.

Added more filters you can use while searching to help you find things quickly.

You can now copy or move multiple files and folders to different destinations at the same time.

Calculator

Added speed and time units to the unit converter.

Tips

Added tips to help you get the most from your Galaxy.

Updated Emergency Alert Capability to WEA 3.0

UPDATE: T-Mobile has posted its support documents for the Galaxy S10’s Android 10 update. In addition to the bump to Android 10, these updates include a WEA 3.0 fix and unspecified RCS enhancements.

