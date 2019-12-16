T-Mobile rolling out Galaxy Note 9 and Note 8 security updates
T-Mobile is now pushing out updates to its Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Note 8 models. They don’t include Android 10 like today’s Galaxy S10 update, but they do bring some new security patches.
The Galaxy Note 9 is receiving an update to version N960USQS3CSK1 that includes the December 1, 2019 Android security patches. The Note 8 is getting the December security update, too, but its update is version N950USQS7DSK6.
These updates are now rolling out over the air, so if your T-Mobile Note 9 or Note 8 hasn’t gotten its update yet, you should see it soon. You can also check for it manually by going into the Settings app and selecting “Software update” followed by “Download updates” manually.
Security updates may not be the most exciting things ever, but they’re important because they help to keep your smartphone and all of your personal data safe. So if you’ve got a T-Mobile Note 9 or Note 8, be on the lookout for your security update.
Thanks, Debjit!
Sources: T-Mobile Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 8