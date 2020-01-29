T-Mobile Tuesdays will help your Valentine’s Day plans with deals on flowers and movie rental
T-Mobile wants to help you prepare for Valentine’s Day.
On February 4th, T-Mobile customers can get $25 off Valentine’s Day flowers plus free shipping from The Bouqs. You can also make plans for a fun night in with a free one-night disc rental from Redbox.
Rounding out next week’s T-Mobile Tuesdays deals include $0.10 off per gallon of gas at Shell, up to 40% off hotels from Booking.com, and reserved tickets from Live Nation.
The grand prize next week is $1,000 to spend at Atom Tickets to see movies like Sonic the Hedgehog, which T-Mo is advertising in T-Mobile Tuesdays and just so happens to open on Valentine’s Day. The winner will also get a $428 check for taxes or other expenses.
Source: T-Mobile Tuesdays