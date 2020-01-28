Apple’s iOS 13.3.1 and watchOS 6.1.2 updates are now available for download

iPhone and iPad owners, it’s time to update again.

Apple is now rolling out iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 updates to the public. These updates are focused on squashing bugs, like one that would allow a child to get around the Communication Limits feature by getting a text from an unknown contact and then adding that person to their contacts list.

Also fixed in the new updates is a bug that could cause a momentary delay when trying to edit a Deep Fusion photo on the iPhone 11 or 11 Pro. Apple has patched a bug where FaceTime video calls would youse the rear ultra-wide camera instead of the wide camera, a issue where push notifications could fail to be delivered over Wi-Fi, and a CarPlay issue that could result in distorted audio during phone calls.

The full changelog for iOS 13.3.1 looks like this:

iOS 13.3.1 includes bug fixes and improvements. This update:

Fixes an issue in Communication Limits that could allow a contact to be added without entering the Screen Time passcode

Adds a setting to control the use of location services by the U1 Ultra Wideband chip

Addresses an issue that could cause a momentary delay before editing a Deep Fusion photo taken on iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro

Resolves an issue with Mail that could cause remote images to load even when the “Load Remote Images” setting is disabled

Fixes an issue that could cause multiple undo dialogs to appear in Mail

Addresses an issue where FaceTime could use the rear facing ultra-wide camera instead of the wide camera

Resolves an issue where push notifications could fail to be delivered over Wi-Fi

Addresses a CarPlay issue that could cause distorted sound when making phone calls in certain vehicles

Introduces support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod

Apple also released an update to watchOS 6.1.2 for the Apple Watch today. This update is also likely focused on squashing bugs and improving security. The company only says that watchOS 6.1.2 includes “important security updates.”

If you’ve got an iPhone or iPad, you can update by going into Settings > General > Software Update. Meanwhile, Apple Watch owners should grab their iPhone, launch the Watch app, and then select “General” followed by “Software Update”.