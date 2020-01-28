Samsung Galaxy Z Flip shown off in clear images

After launching the Galaxy Fold last year, it’s expected that Samsung will introduce its second foldable device next month.

Meet the Galaxy Z Flip. Some official-looking images of the device leaked out today, showing the phone from several angles. It’s got a flip phone design, and it’s expected that the screen will be able to lock at a couple of positions.

Today’s leak also revealed several specs of the upcoming clamshell foldable. The Galaxy Z Flip will reportedly boast a 6.7-inch 2636×1080 display covered in Ultra Thin Glass, which should be more durable than the plastic on the Galaxy Fold. There’s a hole-punch at the top of the display with a 10MP selfie cam.

On the outside of the phone is said to be a 1.06-inch 300×116 screen that’ll be useful for viewing the time, notifications, and more without having to open the main display. There’s a dual 12MP camera setup, too, with an f/1.8 main cam and an f/2.2 ultra wide angle sensor with 123-degree field of view.

Inside, the Galaxy Z Flip will reportedly have a Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and 3300mAh battery. USB-C wired and Qi wireless charging options are said to be included, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader will reportedly be used instead of the in-display fingerprint sensor found on other recent Samsung handsets.

The Galaxy Z Flip will likely be announced at Samsung’s event on February 11th. A launch is rumored to be scheduled for February 14th and the phone could come in at a price of $1,400, which is a good bit cheaper than the nearly $2,000 Galaxy Fold.

It’s said that the Galaxy Z Flip could be an AT&T exclusive, at least for a limited time, but the foldable is also likely to be sold unlocked if you want to use it on T-Mobile.

What do you think of this Galaxy Z Flip? Does the 6.7-inch foldable screen and clamshell form factor have you thinking about buying one?

Sources: WinFuture, Max Weinbach (Twitter)