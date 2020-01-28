Samsung Galaxy Z Flip shown off in clear images

galaxy-z-flip-leak-1

After launching the Galaxy Fold last year, it’s expected that Samsung will introduce its second foldable device next month.

Meet the Galaxy Z Flip. Some official-looking images of the device leaked out today, showing the phone from several angles. It’s got a flip phone design, and it’s expected that the screen will be able to lock at a couple of positions.

Today’s leak also revealed several specs of the upcoming clamshell foldable. The Galaxy Z Flip will reportedly boast a 6.7-inch 2636×1080 display covered in Ultra Thin Glass, which should be more durable than the plastic on the Galaxy Fold. There’s a hole-punch at the top of the display with a 10MP selfie cam.

On the outside of the phone is said to be a 1.06-inch 300×116 screen that’ll be useful for viewing the time, notifications, and more without having to open the main display. There’s a dual 12MP camera setup, too, with an f/1.8 main cam and an f/2.2 ultra wide angle sensor with 123-degree field of view.

galaxy-z-flip-leak-2

Inside, the Galaxy Z Flip will reportedly have a Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and 3300mAh battery. USB-C wired and Qi wireless charging options are said to be included, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader will reportedly be used instead of the in-display fingerprint sensor found on other recent Samsung handsets.

The Galaxy Z Flip will likely be announced at Samsung’s event on February 11th. A launch is rumored to be scheduled for February 14th and the phone could come in at a price of $1,400, which is a good bit cheaper than the nearly $2,000 Galaxy Fold.

It’s said that the Galaxy Z Flip could be an AT&T exclusive, at least for a limited time, but the foldable is also likely to be sold unlocked if you want to use it on T-Mobile.

What do you think of this Galaxy Z Flip? Does the 6.7-inch foldable screen and clamshell form factor have you thinking about buying one?

galaxy-z-flip-leak-3

Sources: WinFuture, Max Weinbach (Twitter)

Tags: , , ,

  • g2a5b0e

    I’m sure some people will see the value in this device, but I’ve never had an issue with large phones. My Note 9 fits in my pockets just fine, so why would I pay for something like this when it would likely cost half it didn’t fold?

    • AA-Ron

      Nostalgia

      • g2a5b0e

        Cool, but a little nostalgia isn’t worth paying double to me, especially at the expense of durability.

  • Website Administrator

    People should send Samsung and companies like them a clear message and not buy carrier-exclusive devices. Carrier exclusives are ant-competitive, anti-consumer and do nothing but add an extra level of inconvenience and lock-down that consumers will be forced to navigate through.

    • g2a5b0e

      I don’t fully agree with what you’re saying, but that’s actually not the case here anyway. It turns out Sprint will be carrying it as well. Verizon and T-Mobile opted not to. They might change their minds depending on how it does I suppose. We’ll see.

  • riverhorse

    I hope they sent this to UL for certifying.
    Right now, foldable screens don’t pass the test of time… But they do dovetail nicely with upgrade phone annually biannually.
    I’d prefer to see foldable @ thinnest possible bezel- this would especially work optically if the edges were curved or slanted.

RSS PhoneDog