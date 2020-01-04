Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event is happening on February 11th

Samsung’s next big thing is coming on February 11th.

Samsung today confirmed that its next Galaxy Unpacked event is happening on February 11th at 11:00 am PT/2:00 pm ET. The event is taking place in San Francisco, CA, but if you can’t be there, everything will be livestreamed so you can watch from the comfort of your home.

So what’s coming? Samsung says that it will “unveil new, innovative devices that will shape the next decade of mobile experiences.” That’s a bit vague, but the teaser video may give us some better hints at what Samsung has planned.

In the video, the two “A”s in the word “Galaxy” are replaced by a couple of shapes. The first is a rectangle that looks like the camera bump in renders of the Galaxy S11 (which rumors say may actually be called the Galaxy S20). Plus, the timing of this upcoming event is similar to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S9 announcements in the past couple of years.

Then there’s the other shape. It’s more like a square, and it looks similar to the Samsung clamshell foldable phone that leaked out in hands-on photos recently. It’s got a flip phone design that, when opened, gets you a tall foldable display.

Which of these two upcoming Samsung phones are you more interested in?

Source: Samsung