T-Mobile teases Verizon and its 5G network again with new ‘Verwhyzon’ campaign

Last year, T-Mobile launched “verHIDEzon”, a new campaign meant to poke fun at Verizon for charging customers extra for 5G access but not publishing 5G coverage maps. Verizon did recently publish those maps, but T-Mo has responded with a new campaign to call out Verizon in other ways.

Verwhyzon is T-Mobile’s newest way to have fun with Verizon. Neville Ray, T-Mo’s President of Technology, explained today that while Verizon published its 5G coverage maps, T-Mobile takes issue with the reach of Verizon’s 5G coverage that customers are being charged more for. Verizon charges $10 per month for 5G access on its base unlimited plan but waives that fee on more expensive plans.

“Verizon has been running non-stop ads talking about 5G ‘from Midtown Manhattan to Downtown Denver’,” said Ray. “But in reality, they have almost no 5G anywhere in between … and even in those cities, their 5G is only available in very limited outdoor areas, literally covering only a few blocks here and there. It’s irresponsible, and we need to keep calling this out.”

Ray also went after Verizon for offering 12 months of Disney+ for free to some customers. Verizon customers on unlimited plans get one year of free Disney+. T-Mo is focusing on this because it has its Netflix On Us deal that offers a free Netflix subscription with a family plan.

Finally, Ray called out Verizon for its 55+ unlimited plan, which is only available to customers in Florida. “Tough luck if you’re over 55 and live outside Flordia,” Ray teased. T-Mobile has a few different 55+ plans that are available to all T-Mo postpaid customers who are 55 years of age or older.

Sources: T-Mobile, Verwhyzon