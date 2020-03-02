T-Mobile Galaxy S20 phones being delivered early to some customers

The Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra may not officially launch until Friday, but some lucky T-Mobile customers are getting their new phones today.

Some TmoNews readers already received their Galaxy S20 Ultras today and some folks on Reddit say that their phones have been delivered today as well. Many other T-Mo customers say that they’ve got tracking numbers and that their S20s are en route, so we’ll likely see more devices in the coming days.

We’ve seen T-Mobile ship out new Samsung flagships to customers before the launch date several times in the past, so it’s not a huge surprise to see it happening with the S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. It’s still exciting, though, because not only are folks getting brand new phones to play with, they’re getting them before the devices are on store shelves.

If you get a Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra early, be sure to share your first impressions with us!

Thanks Michael, Mr P, and Preston!

  • mreveryphone

    Okay… Whose ever Pic Alex used is better than the one I sent in lol. But this Ultra is Boss!!

  • mikeZo6

    Let us know how GPS is ?

    • mreveryphone

      Will do

  • Todd N.

    I just got a notice that mine S20 Ultra has shipped and will be delivered tomorrow. Already got approval from the boss to work from home. ;)

  • gwhyte01

    Mine’s on da way

  • Albert Is RichardYarrellsBOSS

    My S20 Ultra will be dropped off at my local UPS hub tomorrow for pickup. It wasn’t worth $24 to get it Monday instead of Tuesday…

    • johnnyxlayer

      What’s was your down payment

      • Aaron A.

        I only paid NJ sales tax $92.75. And monthly payments will be $58.34

        • johnnyxlayer

          Not too bad what s20 did u get

        • Aaron A.

          S20 Ultra

        • johnnyxlayer

          Nice I will probably preorder the s20 ultra tomorrow if the downpayment isnt too high

        • Aaron A.

          I traded in my Note9 for $500 credit and will get $200 samsung Credit to buy anything from samsung website(Bud+).

  • Aaron A.

    My S20 Ultra will be delivered tomorrow.

    • johnnyxlayer

      How much did u give down

  • Waboo

  • Linx

    Got my S20 Ultra. Immediate thought is that this thing is heavy as a tank! Also 5x zoom is everything it was promised. Even night shots are crazy impressive.

    Update…5G speeds are only about 1/3 that of 4G LTE in my personal experience.

    Also I hate the Volume & Power being on the same side. Too many accidental presses. Volume when trying to press Power and vice versa, it’s very easy to do on a device this size. They could have easily had the volume back on the left side via the S10 series.

