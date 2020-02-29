T-Mobile reportedly lays off Metro by T-Mobile employees

Metro by T-Mobile has apparently been hit with a round of layoffs.

T-Mobile has laid off employees of its Metro by T-Mobile prepaid business, according to a report from Light Reading. The exact number of layoffs is unknown, though, and T-Mobile hasn’t issued an official comment on the matter.

The National Wireless Independent Dealer Association issued a statement on these reported layoffs this week, saying that a “fairly large number” of Metro’s inside staff have been let go (via FierceWireless). Here’s the NWIDA’s full statement:

“A fairly large number of Metro by T-Mobile inside staff were let go by T-Mobile. Apparently, all departments that “ran reports” including departments and positions like Analysts and Administrative Assistants, as well as other staff, in Finance, Operations, Training and Business Development were told that T-Mobile would use the corporate departments to provide those services to Metro. They were deemed redundant and have been released.”

Meanwhile, the Communications Works of America has issued a comment of its own, saying that it’s “been sounding the alarm that the merger means tens of thousands of job cuts are coming.” CWA President Chris Shelton said this:

“T-Mobile is so eager to pad its executives’ bank accounts that they couldn’t even wait until the merger has gone through to start firing people. Since this deal was first announced, we’ve been sounding the alarm that the merger means tens of thousands of job cuts are coming. Sure enough, here they are. If the merger passes the final hurdles, we can expect thousands more. That’s why these workers need a voice at the table to protect their jobs and wages.”

Jobs have been a major focus of T-Mobile and Sprint’s proposed merger. While critics of the deal have said that it’ll result in lost jobs and lower pay for workers, T-Mobile has insisted that the combined company “will be a job creator.” The New T-Mobile website calls out T-Mo’s acquisition of MetroPCS, saying that since that deal, “the number of Metro and Metro dealer employees who support the MetroPCS brand has more than tripled.”

Source: Light Reading

  • SurvivingSunnyvale

    T-Mobile has insisted that the combined company “will be a job creator.”

    Companies always lie.

    • riverhorse

      Is that how you count your securities holdings, temporarily by the day? Hold your counting for a couple of quarters or years instead of days.

      Unions lie even more, and rip off member’s dues & pensions. But not always, just like companies don’t always lie.

    • James Cook

      Not to jump the gun….Let’s see how many concession jobs are created in Nevada, Mississippi and New York. Not to mention the new Dish jobs in Colorado.

  • riverhorse

    Many Metro stores appear to be hemorrhaging money but haven’t reduced staffing. They had a good initial run for a half decade- stores would be packed at all times with standing room capacity: 50-100. But the last half decade plus has been horrible: empty stores with idle employees trying to reel in outside pedestrians. The downturn coincides with when they stopped increasing the specs of mid & low tiers only getting the lowest spec version of new models. The latter ditto for the solitary flagship. To boot the last $50 Unlimited plan, now grandfathered, before the raise to $60 mandates Metro-only phone, automatically disappearing if outside phone activated.
    So for over a half decade now, whenever a customer has wanted to upgrade their phone the ram, storage, + screen size & resolution would have to be about the same- & good luck asking for NFC, usbC, etc. ..or a tablet (finally just added one last Black Friday), while most other entities also carrying the model would have the larger & better specced version- and but, byod would bump up plan $10 more monthly.
    And that’s not the only bad news disappointing to customers. The newest one is that many managers are refusing to sell the very lowest-priced plan and phone promos. They outright lie: out of stock and being discontinued (the day after the promo starts) or they make up something about your account that supposedly disqualifies you. Latest example from last December: one clerk said the promo had ended day before (a lie, among other lies about phone specs, geared to sell a more expensive model), while the store GM said: this is for new customers only (still another lie). I can give it to you but I need to see you either add a new line or bump up your lower plans. After I refused, she added: btw I don’t like that you’re using so much data on your unlimited plan, in fact, I may need to eliminate your grandfathered plan and remove your Family Plan discount per line.
    Shed no tears for the layoffs. Metro corporate stores are not only overstaffed, but worse- chock full of ill-mannered knuckleheads horseplaying constantly, that can’t be bothered to know network faqs- much less ask someone else, instead making up answers on the fly. By contrast, TMO store employees are of the same demographics but superior in courtesy & professionalism. The very best though, are the Independents & franchisees. Same demographics but different circumstances and corresponding expectations- no parent corporation keeping store in the red open no Union guaranteeing jobs. It’s actually a pleasure to patronize franchise stores.

    Frack the unions- corrupt cesspools of Communists, Mafiosos and seniority over ability & performance.

  • StankyChikin

    Just because they lay off ten, doesn’t mean they won’t hire 15 more. Need to see how this plays out.

    • marque2

      I agree – TMobile will need more technical positions and fewer accounting/paper pushing positions but every paper report will be about any layoff and ignore any agregate gain.

    • James Cook

      Let’s see how many concession jobs are created in Nevada, Mississippi and New York. Not to mention the new Dish jobs in Colorado.

  • JStatt

    Let’s be honest. It IS redundant to have so many of those corporate positions in Metro when T-Mobile already can handle the same thing.

  • Jessica Perez

    As an ex metro by T-Mobile employee payed off due to life circumstances and my husband for his PTSD affecting his job (army veterans not getting support from his management due to store “cliques” what they really need to look at is how store management is affecting performances of staff. Management coming up with “strategies” on how to upsell customers for things they don’t even need and changing the focus metrics every month and firing people for things that don’t even count a month later. Also, management enabling staff that straight up LIE to customers and force them to take things they don’t need because it will make their store look better to corporates eyes. As an ex employee that started with no wireless experience as a part timer, within a month was made a full timer and a year later a management role winning multiple in company awards, marketing liaison and graduate of the Career Advantage program they are honestly some scum when it comes to watching out for their employees that they claim to want to protect so much. In the end all they care about is the money and we all knew these cuts were gonna happen. Now the corporate offices next will be mass “mobile expert” lay offs. God knows why we were taken out of there.

    • Android_God

      Based on this post it sounds like T-Mobile did the right thing letting you go. Based on this post it sounds like your husband wasn’t meeting his sales goals. based on this post it sounds like you hate T-Mobile so much it sounds like it’s best that you 2 no longer work there

    • marque2

      First off I can’t wait for you to open your PC cafe and not demand employees upsell. The fixed and labor costs for any company are great and the small upsales are actually what makes the difference between failing and staying open. If your employees don’t ask about adding a snack or a flavor for a dollar extra you will be toast.

      I also find it silly that people will complain about companies making a profit when people are all about profit themselves. You exchange a skill profitably for usually money. If the company no longer needs your service or you no longer need money you part ways. Until you become non profit – work for free please don’t expect it from everyone else.

    • Shaun Michalak

      army veterans not getting support from his management due to store
      “cliques” what they really need to look at is how store management is
      affecting performances of staff.

      From the way that you worded that, to me it sounds like he has PTSD, and he/you are expecting the company to give him special treatment vs others because of it.. On that note, I can not blame them.. If he needs special treatment that much, then if they do it for him, then they will have to do it for everyone.. Can you imagine having a customer come in that no one wants to take care of because they are such a prick.. PTSD guy says I can not do it because of my PTSD.. Then the other employees say, well if he does not have to do it, why do I?? Guess what.. Next thing you know, the PTSD guy is still working there, but the regular guy with no PTSD is written up and fired.. Then here comes the lawsuits because now the regular guy was unfairly fired for doing the same thing the PTSD guy just did.. But the PTSD guy was not fired.. From what you said, this is what the situation sounds like..

  • Clifton K. Morris

    I guess the question is how why would T-Mobile not lay off all these people? They were always T-Mobile to begin with, just redundant while they masqueraded as a brand that was separate from T-Mobile… another fake “option” for customers.

    Within a few years, I’m sure T-Mobile will increase wholesale prices on MetroPCS just to further make the brand, marketing, and employees redundant.

    In Texas, where Metro was based, the cost of living is much higher; whereas people in Seattle need to work harder to justify their own jobs and labor, headcount, and bonuses.

    These things get cut throat. I remember a time when T-Mobile had complained to the King County Assessors office about the valuation of the property for Newport. In the King County complaints, T-Mobile said their corporate offices were worth millions less, due to leaky ceilings and settling foundations but that’s what happens when T-Mobile executives get a 10/15-year tax break, and then forget that the tax break is up.

    • Shaun Michalak

      To be fair, I have seen areas do that when tax breaks are up, or something change.. There is a company called GE here, that sold out to another company.. They have had the same tax base for years, since the last assessment.. Then suddenly, after they sold out, suddenly the township was trying to say that their tax base should be over triple what it has been, and was at the last property tax assessment.. They even tried putting a tax value on the equipment in the building.. Can you imagine having to pay property taxes on a wrench and TV that you have in your house?? That is exactly what they did..

      You also have to take into consideration depreciation value.. You buy a car for $50,000, then you pay taxes on 50k.. But that same car 10 years later is no longer worth 50k.. It may only be worth 20 or 30k.. Buildings depreciate in value just like a car.

      My point here is.. If they were still doing the value of a new building, then they have a right to say.. “hey, this is not a new building any more.. The furnace is 20 years old and needs replaced” and such.. Have a reassessment done on the “current” value, not the value of it when it was new, this way there is no second guessing.. A lot can go wrong it 20 years..

  • Francisco Peña

    On Youtube, there is a guy that created a device to catch porch pirate in the act. It has a fan that shoots glitter and fart spray. (google it, there are 2 editions of them). In the 2nd video, there was a shot of a Metro store, so one of the folks stole the package, you can hear the manager yelling to the guy to take it out of her store and when the youtuber goes by the store, he reports that they all are cleaning up the mess. So yeah, if people steal packages and go to work at Metro, they deserve to get booted (although these weren’t but still).

  • Shaun Michalak

    Apparently, all departments that “ran reports” including departments
    and positions like Analysts and Administrative Assistants, as well as
    other staff, in Finance, Operations, Training and Business Development
    were told that T-Mobile would use the corporate departments to provide
    those services to Metro.

    First off, I have no idea why everyone is talking about the stores that you buy phones at.. This right here states that the stores are not even effected by this.. Second, since T-Mobile owns Metro, if they are combining the 2 so that there is one set of analysts and stuff, I really do not see why one set could not do both versions.. T-Mobile and Metro stores.. or why they need 2 separate ones doing the same thing. That is like saying, “hey, I have 3 employees to help one customer”.. T-Mobile being that single customer..

  • Willie D

    And the prices go up, jobs are lost, and everything TMo promised is a lie. As usual.

    • marque2

      Who do you get paid by to write rancid fictional posts?

