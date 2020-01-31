T-Mobile reveals Super Bowl LIV commercial, will give away 5G phones during the big game
T-Mobile today confirmed that it’s got a commercial in this year’s Super Bowl, but that’s not the only news that it’s got to share regarding the big game.
The minute-long ad is named “Mama Tests 5G” and it features actor Anthony Anderson and his real mother Doris as she takes T-Mobile’s 5G network for a spin. She’s shown using her Galaxy Note 10+ 5G on the T-Mobile low-band 5G network in a variety of places, including the park, the aquarium, the parking garage, and the club.
If you’d like to see the ad during the Super Bowl, T-Mobile says that the spot will air during the fourth quarter.
To celebrate its Super Bowl ad and its nationwide 5G network, T-Mobile will be giving away five Galaxy Note 10+ 5G smartphones every five minutes throughout the entire game. Everyone can enter, even non-T-Mobile customers.
You can enter the contest every quarter by tweeting #5GThatWorks and #Contest on Twitter.
Source: T-Mobile