T-Mobile adds more 5G, boosts 4G LTE capacity in Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV

Super Bowl LIV is happening in Miami on February 2nd, and so the city is going to have a lot of visitors over the next couple of weeks. T-Mobile is getting ready by beefing up its 5G and 4G LTE networks there.

T-Mobile has just deployed millimeter wave-based 5G in parts of Miami, including places like Bayfront Park and at Hard Rock Stadium where the big game is being played. Customers with a phone that supports mmWave-based 5G (the Galaxy S10 5G) can expect to find the coverage in the lower bowl, parking lot, and main entrances of the stadium.

Also available in Miami is low-band 5G. The coverage actually launched there last month, but T-Mo touts that its 600MHz 5G covers “nearly the entire greater Miami area”, so T-Mobile customers with a OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren or Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G should have no trouble finding a 5G signal.

Of course, it shouldn’t be just 5G customers that get network improvements. T-Mo has also more than doubled the 4G LTE capacity at Hard Rock Stadium and has also boosted capacity at venues around Miami where crowds will be the biggest. That includes Miami Beach Convention Center, Bayfront Park, Miami Beach, and Miami and Fort Lauderdale airports.

Best of all is that T-Mobile says that almost all of these upgrades are permanent, so folks who live in Miami and future visitors will benefit from them, too.

Super Bowl LIV will bring a lot of people to Miami, and many of them are going to be sharing photos and videos of their trip, streaming video, and more while they’re there. With these network upgrades, T-Mobile is hoping to ensure that these customers still have a good experience sharing and uploading despite the crowds that’ll all be doing the same thing.

Are you going to Super Bowl LIV in Miami?

Source: T-Mobile