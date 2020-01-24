Galaxy Note 10+ 5G now getting an update from T-Mobile
Two weeks after T-Mobile pushed an update to the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+, the Note 10+ 5G has started getting its own update.
The T-Mobile version of the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G is now being updated to version N976USQS1ATA1. It’s rolling out over the air, but if you haven’t gotten it yet, you can check for it manually by going into Settings > Software update > Download updates manually.
Included in this update are the January 1, 2020 Android security patches. T-Mobile hasn’t posted a changelog for the update yet, so it’s unclear what other tweaks might be included.
If you’ve got a T-Mobile Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, let us know when you get this update and what changes you’ve found!
Thanks, Terrence, Debjit, and Mr P!