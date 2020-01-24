T-Mobile launches GoTo, its own line of smartphone accessories

The market for smartphone accessories is a big one, helping you to protect your expensive smartphone, keep it charged up, and more. And today T-Mobile is getting into that market with its own line of mobile accessories.

GoTo is a new line of accessories from T-Mobile. They’re available starting today, January 24th, both online and in T-Mobile stores nationwide.

There’s a number of products available in the GoTo family of accessories. Those include USB-C, microUSB, and Lightning cables, car chargers and wall chargers, a wireless charging pad, and portable battery packs. There are cases and screen protectors for a variety of phones, too, including the OnePlus 7T, iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+, Revvlry and Revvlry Plus, Pixel 3a, and LG K40, among others.

Pricing for the cables starts at $9.99 while the chargers start at $14.99. Cases start at $19.99 each while the tempered glass screen protectors start at $39.99 apiece. Compared to accessories from other well-known brands, these GoTo products seem similarly priced if not a little more expensive than some other brands available elsewhere online, but they’re a bit cheaper than some of the other accessories sold in T-Mobile stores.

While T-Mo does already sell accessories from several other companies, the launch of GoTo gives customers more options when looking to outfit their phone with a case or charger. That’s especially true for devices like the Revvlry or LG K40 that may not have as many accessories available as something like the iPhone 11 or Galaxy Note 10.

Source: T-Mobile