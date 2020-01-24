New T-Mobile deal offers up to $1,100 off second Galaxy S10 or Note 10 when you buy one

Alongside its new lineup of GoTo accessories, T-Mobile today launched a couple of deals on smartphones.

Starting today, you can buy a new Samsung Galaxy S10 or Note 10 device from T-Mobile and get up to $1,100 off a second device when you add a new line. This deal applies to the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G.

Customers who want to take advantage of this deal must buy one of those Samsung phones on a monthly payment plan, then add a new line (new customers must add two lines) and buy a second phone on a monthly payment plan. You’ll then get up to $1,100 in monthly bill credits to cover the cost of the lower-priced device.

The fine print of this deal states that if you canceled any voice lines within the past 90 days, you’ll need to reactivate them before taking advantage of the offer. You must also keep your account active and in good standing to continue receiving bill credits.

If you’re only looking for one new phone, T-Mobile also rolled out a deal today that offers up to $400 off a Galaxy S10 or Note 10 series phone. Like the other deal, this promo includes the Galaxy S10 and S10e as well as the Note 10, Note 10+, and Note 10+ 5G.

For this $400 off deal, you’ll need to port your phone number from another carrier into T-Mobile and then buy one of the qualifying Samsung devices. You’ll then get up to $400 in bill credits spread out over 24 or 36 months.

This deal offers $350 in bill credits for the Galaxy S10e or $400 for the Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 10+, and Note 10+ 5G.

Source: T-Mobile