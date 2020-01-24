T-Mobile deployed more 600MHz and 700MHz LTE upgrades over the last two weeks

Jealous of those folks in Miami that recently got 5G and 4G upgrades? T-Mobile has some more good network news to share today.

T-Mobile has upgraded hundreds of low-band LTE cell sites over the last two weeks. This includes 600MHz and 700MHz upgrades.

Some of the cities included in this round of upgrades are Anaheim, CA; Asbury, NJ; Canton, OH; Gresham, OR; Norfolk, VA; and Oklahoma City, OK. We’ve got the full list of cities that received low-band LTE upgrades available below.

  • Anaheim, CA
  • Los Angeles, CA
  • Pomona, CA
  • Colorado Springs, CO
  • Greenwich, CT
  • Stamford, CT
  • Milford, DE
  • Selbyville, DE
  • Anthony, FL
  • Chipley, FL
  • Clewiston, FL
  • Fort Myers, FL
  • Jacksonville, FL
  • Kenansville, FL
  • Tampa, FL
  • Macon, GA
  • Woodstock, GA
  • Boise, ID
  • Chicago, IL
  • Oak Brook, IL
  • Cumberland, MD
  • North Dighton, MA
  • Howard City, MI
  • Rose City, MI
  • Princeton, MN
  • Festus, MO
  • Las Vegas, NV
  • Asbury, NJ
  • Belmar, NJ
  • Bergenfield, NJ
  • Keyport, NJ
  • Plainfield, NJ
  • Scotch Plains, NJ
  • Vineland, NJ
  • Brooklyn, NY
  • Corinth, NY
  • Hammond, NY
  • New York, NY
  • Ridgewood, NY
  • Roslyn Heights, NY
  • Blanch, NC
  • Charlotte, NC
  • Chocowinity, NC
  • Huntersville, NC
  • Matthews, NC
  • Winston Salem, NC
  • Canton, OH
  • Oklahoma City, OK
  • Gresham, OR
  • Bushkill, PA
  • Chambersburg, PA
  • Hanover, PA
  • Leola, PA
  • Lititz, PA
  • Mercersburg, PA
  • Saint Thomas, PA
  • Sugar Grove, PA
  • San Juan, PR
  • Chesnee, SC
  • Nashville, TN
  • Corpus Christi, TX
  • Eagle Pass, TX
  • McAllen, TX
  • Mission, TX
  • Rio Grande City, TX
  • Temple, TX
  • Provo, UT
  • Fairfax, VA
  • Norfolk, VA
  • Stuarts Draft, VA
  • Baggs, WY

Source: Neville Ray (Twitter)

  • Sharti24

    What manufacturer makes the 5G NR antennas? Ericsson or Nokia?

  • Trillville Will

    I’m glad to see that Macon, GA is on the list. Now T-Mobile just needs to head on over to Milledgeville and install some low band infrastructure on all the towers here. That’s all that’s really holding the network back from being as good as the other major carriers. That low band is so crucial here to have a great network. I believe y’all can make it happen if y’all really want to.

