T-Mobile deployed more 600MHz and 700MHz LTE upgrades over the last two weeks
Jealous of those folks in Miami that recently got 5G and 4G upgrades? T-Mobile has some more good network news to share today.
T-Mobile has upgraded hundreds of low-band LTE cell sites over the last two weeks. This includes 600MHz and 700MHz upgrades.
Some of the cities included in this round of upgrades are Anaheim, CA; Asbury, NJ; Canton, OH; Gresham, OR; Norfolk, VA; and Oklahoma City, OK. We’ve got the full list of cities that received low-band LTE upgrades available below.
- Anaheim, CA
- Los Angeles, CA
- Pomona, CA
- Colorado Springs, CO
- Greenwich, CT
- Stamford, CT
- Milford, DE
- Selbyville, DE
- Anthony, FL
- Chipley, FL
- Clewiston, FL
- Fort Myers, FL
- Jacksonville, FL
- Kenansville, FL
- Tampa, FL
- Macon, GA
- Woodstock, GA
- Boise, ID
- Chicago, IL
- Oak Brook, IL
- Cumberland, MD
- North Dighton, MA
- Howard City, MI
- Rose City, MI
- Princeton, MN
- Festus, MO
- Las Vegas, NV
- Asbury, NJ
- Belmar, NJ
- Bergenfield, NJ
- Keyport, NJ
- Plainfield, NJ
- Scotch Plains, NJ
- Vineland, NJ
- Brooklyn, NY
- Corinth, NY
- Hammond, NY
- New York, NY
- Ridgewood, NY
- Roslyn Heights, NY
- Blanch, NC
- Charlotte, NC
- Chocowinity, NC
- Huntersville, NC
- Matthews, NC
- Winston Salem, NC
- Canton, OH
- Oklahoma City, OK
- Gresham, OR
- Bushkill, PA
- Chambersburg, PA
- Hanover, PA
- Leola, PA
- Lititz, PA
- Mercersburg, PA
- Saint Thomas, PA
- Sugar Grove, PA
- San Juan, PR
- Chesnee, SC
- Nashville, TN
- Corpus Christi, TX
- Eagle Pass, TX
- McAllen, TX
- Mission, TX
- Rio Grande City, TX
- Temple, TX
- Provo, UT
- Fairfax, VA
- Norfolk, VA
- Stuarts Draft, VA
- Baggs, WY
Source: Neville Ray (Twitter)