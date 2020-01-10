T-Mobile pushing security update to Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+
Less than two weeks after T-Mobile updated its Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ to Android 10, both phones are getting another software update.
T-Mo’s Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are now being updated to versions N970USQS2BSLB and N975USQS2BSLB, respectively. These updates include the January 1, 2020 Android security patches. T-Mobile hasn’t posted its changelog for this update yet, so it’s unclear if there are any other improvements packed in.
This update is now rolling out over the air, and TmoNews reader Joseph has already gotten it along with a few Reddit users. If you don’t feel like waiting around for the update to roll out over the air to you, then you can jump into your Note 10 or Note 10+’s Settings app to check for it manually.
Happy updating, Note 10 and 10+ owners!
Thanks, Joseph!