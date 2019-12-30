T-Mobile Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ now being updated to Android 10

Two weeks after T-Mobile updated its Galaxy S10 with Android 10, the Galaxy Note 10 has started getting the update, too.

T-Mobile is now pushing Android 10 with One UI 2 to both the Note 10 and Note 10+. Owners of the Note 10 should watch for a 2263.78MB update to version N970USQU2BSL8, while Note 10+ owners can expect at 2264.51MB update to version N975USQUBSL8.

Both updates bring a number of improvements to the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. They include a better dark mode with enhanced image, text, and color adjustments for day and night environments, clearer app icons and system colors, and improved layouts for titles and buttons to eliminate wasted screen space. There are new full screen navigation gestures, too, and improvements to make text more visible against wallpaper.

The battery usage graph on your Note 10 or Note 10+ will show more detailed information after updating, helping you to get a better idea of what’s been using up your battery. An improved Digital Wellbeing will give you Focus Mode that can silence distracting apps when you need to focus, and the updated Camera app gives you the ability to edit the modes that appear at the bottom of the screen.

These Note 10 and Note 10+ updates are now rolling out over the air, and several TmoNews readers and Reddit users have already updated today. If you haven’t gotten your update yet, you can jump into your Settings app and check for the update manually. To give you something to read while the update is installing, I’ve included the full changelog for it below.

Once you’ve updated, be sure to share your first impressions of One UI 2 and Android 10 with us!

Dark mode

Enhanced image, text, and color adjustments for day and night environments.

Darkened wallpapers, widgets, and alarms while Dark mode is on.

Icons and colors

Clearer app icons and system colors.

Improved layouts for titles and buttons to eliminate wasted screen space.

Smoother animations

Enhanced animations with a playful touch.

Full screen gestures

Added new navigation gestures.

Refined interactions

Navigate more comfortably on large screens with minimal finger movement.

Easily focus on what matters with clearly highlighted buttons.

One-handed mode

New ways to access One-handed mode: double tap the Home button or swipe down in the center of the bottom of the screen.

Settings moved to Settings > Advanced features > One-handed mode.

Accessibility

High contrast keyboards and layouts for large text have been improved.

Listen to live speech and display it as text.

Better text over wallpapers

See text more clearly against wallpaper, as One UI automatically adjusts font colors based on light and dark areas and color contrast in the image below.

Media and devices

Replaced the SmartThings panel with the Media and Devices.

Media: Control music and videos playing on your phone as well as other devices.

Devices: Check and control your SmartThings devices directly from the quick panel.

Biometrics

Added options for showing the fingerprint icon when the screen is off. You can choose to show it whenever you tap or keep it visible when the Always On Display is shown.

Device care

The battery usage graph now provides more detailed information.

Added battery limit setting and other enhancements for Wireless PowerShare.

Digital wellbeing

Set goals to keep your phone usage in check.

Use Focus mode to help avoid distractions from your phone.

Keep an eye on your kids with new parental controls.

Camera

Added the ability to edit the modes that appear at the bottom of the screen.

Provided a More tab so you can quickly access hidden modes from the preview screen.

Improved the layout so you can focus on taking pictures without the settings getting in the way.

Internet

Customize the quick menu to get instant access to the features you use the most.

Get more information from the app bar.

Install add-ons from the Galaxy Store to get even more features.

Samsung Contacts

Added Trash feature for Contacts. Contacts that you delete will stay in the trash for 15 days before being deleted forever.

Calendar

Stickers can be added to a date without creating an event.

Ringtones can be used for event alerts.

Reminder

More options are available for repeating reminders.

Set location-based reminders for a specific period of time.

Share reminders with your family group and other sharing groups.

Set reminders for a specific date without an alert.

My Files

Created a Trash feature so you can restore files if you delete something by mistake.

Added more filters you can use while searching to help you find things quickly.

You can now copy or move multiple files and folders to different destinations at the same time.

Calculator

Added speed and time units to the unit converter.

Connected car

Android Auto is now preloaded.

Tips

Added tips to help you get the most from your Galaxy.

Sync Gallery with OneDrive

Provides a natural and frictionless mobile to desktop data continuity experience for your pictures through OneDrive integration.

Thanks, Mike_Jeast, Mike, Aaron, P Double, and Rove McClain!