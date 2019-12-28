T-Mobile OnePlus 7 Pro getting Android 10 update, OnePlus 6T receiving security patches
T-Mobile’s got a nice surprise for OnePlus 7 Pro owners this weekend.
The T-Mobile OnePlus 7 Pro is now receiving its Android 10 update. Users on Reddit and the OnePlus forums say that the update is now rolling out over the air, coming in at 1951.0MB.
The update bumps the T-Mobile OnePlus 7 Pro up to OxygenOS 10.0.1.GM31CB and includes Android 10, the November 2019 Android security patches, improved system stability, and general bug fixes.
If this update is anything like the unlocked OnePlus 7 Pro’s update to Android 10, then users can expect features like a new UI design, full screen gestures and a bottom navigation bar, and the ability to block spam by keywords in Message.
OnePlus 7 Pro owners can check for their update by launching the Settings app and going into “System” > “System update” > “Check for update”.
Also rolling out today is an update for T-Mobile’s OnePlus 6T. The update bumps the OP6T up to version A6013_34_191216 and is 324.3MB in size. Included are the November 2019 Android security patches and an October 2019 GMS update.
If you’ve got a T-Mobile OnePlus 7 Pro or OnePlus 6T, let us know when your update hits!
Thanks, Marty!
Sources: Reddit (1), (2), (3), OnePlus