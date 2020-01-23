Galaxy S20 Ultra leak shows large camera bump, S20+ and S20 also leaked

We’re still a couple of weeks away from Samsung’s huge Galaxy S20 event, but the rumor mill has some new info to make that wait a bit easier.

New images of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, S20+, and S20 have leaked out today. These are official-looking renders of the Samsung trio of flagships, giving us a good look at the design of all three phones and their camera bumps.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is perhaps the most notable device here. That’s because it’s got a pretty large camera bump on its backside, about a third of which is taken up by a single large sensor that’s labeled “100x Space Zoom”. We can see three other camera sensors and a flash, too.

This array of cameras is expected to include a 108MP main sensor and a 48MP telephoto snapper with 10x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. A 12MP ultra-wide camera is said to be included, too, as well as a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor to help gather depth info.

These Galaxy S20 Ultra images also show a hole-punch at the top of the screen, which is said to measure 6.9 inches, plus volume and power buttons on the right side of the phone.

The Galaxy S20+ and S20 have similar hole-punch screens, though they’re expected to be smaller than the S20 Ultra’s, with rumors saying they’ll measure 6.7 and 6.2 inches, respectively.

Both the S20+ and S20 have rectangular camera bumps on their backsides, but they’re not quite as large as the S20 Ultra’s. The S20+ is shown with four rear cameras, rumored to include a 12MP main sensor, 64MP telephoto cam, 12MP ultra-wide and ToF sensor. The S20 is said to have a similar camera setup with the exception of the ToF lens.

T-Mobile has released many Galaxy S flagships in the past, including all four of last year’s Galaxy S10 models, so it’s definitely possible that this trio of Galaxy S20 phones will hit T-Mo’s shelves, too. With Samsung’s event happening on February 11th, it won’t be much longer before we know for sure.

Sources: 91mobiles (1), (2)