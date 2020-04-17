T-Mobile kicks off third line free promotion

That $200 switcher offer isn’t the only new deal that T-Mobile has rolled out recently.

T-Mobile today kicked off a new third line free promotion. With this deal, you’ll get a third line free when you join with two qualifying lines. A Magenta or Magenta Plus plan is required.

Existing customers who have a single line can take advantage of this promo by adding a second line and then they’ll get a third line free. New customers must sign up for two lines to get the third line free.

If you cancel any of your lines after taking advantage of this promo, your credits will stop. Finally, T-Mo says that each account can only take advantage of this offer once.

We’ve seen T-Mobile’s third line free promotion get revived pretty regularly, and so we’re sure there will be some folks out there happy to see it back again. There’s no mention of how long it’ll stick around this time, only that it’s a “limited time offer”, and so you may want to jump on it sooner rather than later if you’re interested.

Source: T-Mobile