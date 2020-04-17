T-Mobile continues to maintain network and expand capacity despite coronavirus

T-Mobile and Sprint closed their merger a couple of weeks ago, but with the coronavirus pandemic, some folks might be worried that T-Mo’s network improvements may be delayed. T-Mobile says that that’s not the case.

T-Mobile today said that its network build continues to be “on track” despite the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak thanks to its “heroic teams that are working so hard to keep pushing forward.” In its statement to FierceWireless, T-Mo added that it’s working to both maintain the network and expand network capacity, both LTE and 5G.

The carrier didn’t waste any time deploying the mid-band 5G spectrum it gained from the Sprint merger, with T-Mobile’s Neville Ray confirming that it was already rolling out those airwaves in Philadelphia the same day that the merger was completed.

Those efforts continue today even though the coronavirus is affecting many people and their ability to work. T-Mobile said that its team is has “already hit the ground running and are looking to immediately begin deploying more mid-band spectrum across the US so we can bring the world’s most transformative 5G network to the US as fast as possible.”

In the weeks since the merger’s close, one of the biggest questions on people’s minds has been about when T-Mobile will begin integrated Sprint’s network into its existing coverage. T-Mo has said that it expects it to take around 3 years to fully integrate the two networks, but I’m sure lots of people will be pleased to hear that the ongoing situation with the coronavirus isn’t impeding T-Mobile’s effort to continue improving its network and working to roll out mid-band spectrum.

Source: FierceWireless