T-Mobile closing mall stores, expanding roaming for Sprint customers in response to coronavirus

As the situation with the coronavirus continues, T-Mobile this weekend announced some additional steps it’s taking to keep customers and employees safe and keep everyone connected.

First up, T-Mobile says that starting on March 15th, it will temporarily close indoor mall stores until further notice. This includes all T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile shops, including dealer stores, that are physically located inside a shopping mall.

While the stores are closed, T-Mobile is maintaining compensation for its teams and is supporting independent operators through the end of the month.

T-Mo CEO John Legere has posted a letter to the T-Mobile website to explain the steps T-Mobile is taking in response to the coronavirus and T-Mobile has also set up a dedicated page for updates related to the virus. For example, T-Mobile says if you might have a problem paying your bill because of the coronavirus, you should contact the carrier immediately for help.

T-Mobile is working with several other companies to deploy additional 600MHz spectrum for 60 days to help keep customers connected. In addition to the previously announced Dish Network partnership, T-Mobile is working with Bluewater, Channel 51, Comcast, Grain management affiliate New Level, LB Holdings, and Omega Wireless.

According to Legere, these partnerships will give T-Mobile a 58% increase in the capacity of its 600MHz spectrum coverage.

Finally, Sprint customers will get expanded roaming on T-Mobile’s network for the next 60 days.

T-Mobile recently announced that its waiving late fees and will not terminate service for the next 60 days in response to the coronavirus. Additionally, all T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers get unlimited smartphone data for the next 60 days (excluding roaming), and customers will get an additional 20GB of mobile hotspot data.

Thanks Ben!

Sources: T-Mobile (1), (2), Legere letter, T-Mobile COVID-19 page