T-Mobile and Metro customers get unlimited data, extra mobile hotspot in response to coronavirus

We learned earlier today that T-Mobile has taken the FCC’s Keep America Connected Pledge, but that’s not the only step that T-Mo is taking to help keep its customers online during the coronavirus pandemic.

T-Mobile has announced that starting now, all current T-Mo and Metro by T-Mobile customers who have plans with data will have unlimited smartphone data for 60 days, excluding roaming. Most subscribers already have unlimited data, but now folks who may be on an older plan with a data allotment have unlimited.

Starting soon, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers will have an additional 20GB of mobile hotspot data for the next 60 days.

T-Mobile says that it’s working with its Lifeline partners to provide those customers with extra free data up to 5GB per month over the next two months. Additionally, T-Mo is increasing the free data allowance for students and schools in the EmpowerED digital learning programs, ensuring that they’ve got at least 20GB of data per month for the next 60 days.

Finally, T-Mo is now offering free international calling for all current T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers to Level 3 countries impacted by the coronavirus.

T-Mobile is also taking steps to make customers feel comfortable if they need to do something with their plan or buy a new device. Stores have stepped up cleaning and sanitation with more disinfecting wipes, soap, and hand sanitizers, and T-Mo is giving online shoppers free two-day shipping for the next 60 days.

Source: T-Mobile