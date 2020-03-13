Dish providing 600MHz spectrum portfolio to T-Mobile during coronavirus outbreak

T-Mobile and Dish Network are teaming up to help get T-Mo and Sprint’s merger completed, and now they’re working together to help consumers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Dish announced today that it’s providing its entire portfolio of 600MHz spectrum to T-Mobile at no cost for 60 days. This can help give T-Mo’s network a boost as customers rely more on the wireless network for entertainment and work due to the coronavirus.

“DISH is proud to support Americans’ personal and professional connectivity needs during this challenging time,” said Jeff Blum, Dish’s SVP of public policy and government affairs. “As we take this step, we’d like to thank the FCC for their leadership on the technological needs arising as a result of the virus, including the increased need for broadband access to help consumers respond to the impact of COVID-19 on daily life.”

T-Mobile also announced today that it will waive late fees for customers affected by the coronavirus and that all T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers will have unlimited data for 60 days.

Source: Dish Network

  • Shaun Michalak

    It makes me wonder?? Can T-mobile actually just flip a switch and start using all that extra frequency?

    • slybacon

      I wondered if it was that easy as well. I’m guessing they tell the towers which spectrum “blocks” to run on and their power output based on what they are licensed to run on. I would assume the tower equipment installed can use all the different 600 MHz blocks if needed. Crazy how simple it sounds.

    • SurvivingSunnyvale

      Exactly.

      It would take almost that much time to work out the bugs and tune the frequencies.

