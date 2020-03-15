T-Mobile 5G launches in seven more markets
T-Mobile has confirmed that its 5G coverage is now live in several more markets.
T-Mo says that it recently flipped the switch on its 5G network in seven new markets. Those include Folly Beach, SC; Reynoldsville, PA; and Tallulah, LA.
Here’s the full list of new 5G markets announced by T-Mobile recently:
- Folly Beach, SC
- Lonaconing, MD
- Old Fort, NC
- Reynoldsville, PA
- Mercersburg, PA
- Perryopolis, PA
- Tallulah, LA
This coverage uses T-Mobile’s low-band 600MHz 5G, which is supported by five phones on T-Mo: the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G, and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.