LG V60 ThinQ 5G launching at T-Mobile on March 20th with BOGO deal in tow

After its announcement last month, the LG V60 ThinQ will launch at T-Mobile this Friday.

T-Mobile has confirmed that it’ll begin selling the LG V60 ThinQ 5G on March 20th. Pricing starts at $0 down and 24 payments of $33.34 each or $799.99 full retail, with Classy Blue and Classy White color options available. I’ve asked T-Mobile about JUMP! On Demand pricing and will update this post when I get a response.

T-Mo will also offer a bundle that includes the LG V60 ThinQ and its Dual Screen attachment. Available in Classy Blue, that bundle will cost $0 down and $37.50 per month for 24 months or $899.99 full retail.

Rolling out alongside the LG V60 ThinQ 5G will be a Buy One, Get One deal. Customers who buy a V60 from T-Mobile can get another one free with 24 monthly bill credits. T-Mobile tells me that anyone can get this deal.

As a refresher, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G features a 6.8-inch P-OLED screen with 2460×1080 resolution and in-display fingerprint sensor. The Dual Screen attachment will add another 6.8-inch P-OLED screen for multi-tasking, plus it’s got a 2.1-inch mono outer display that can always display key info.

Also packing into the LG V60 ThinQ 5G is a dual rear camera setup that includes a 64MP main snapper plus 13MP wide angle camera with 117-degree field of view. There’s a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor back there to help gather depth info in photos, too.

Other notable specs of the LG’s V60 include a Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB of RAM, a microSD card slot, and a 5000mAh battery. And unlike some other phones released recently, there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack, too. You can find a full spec rundown for the V60 here.

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G is compatible with T-Mobile’s low-band 600MHz 5G network that launched late last year. T-Mo has also confirmed that the V60 will be able to tap into mid-band spectrum with the New T-Mobile if its merger with Sprint closes.

So now that we’ve got spec and pricing info, what do you think of the LG V60 ThinQ 5G? Are you considering buying one this Friday?

Source: T-Mobile