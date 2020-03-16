T-Mobile pushing updates to Galaxy S10 and Note 10 phones
T-Mobile has begun rolling a wave of updates for last year’s Samsung Galaxy flagships.
First up, the Galaxy S10, S10e, and S10+ are all receiving updates that include the March 1st, 2020 Android security patches. Galaxy S10 owners should look for an update to version G973USQS3CTB6, S10e owners can expect version G970USQS3CTB6, and S10+ owners will get version G975USQS3CTB6.
Also being updated are the Galaxy Note 10 phones. Like their S10 counterparts, the Note 10 devices are also receiving the March 1st, 2020 security patches.
If you’ve got a Galaxy Note 10, you’ll be receiving an update to version N970USQS3BTB5, while Note 10+ owners should watch for version N975USQS3BTB5. Those of you rocking a Galaxy Note 10+ 5G will be getting an update to version N976USQU1ATB7.
These updates have all started rolling out over the air, so you should see an update on your device in the coming days. As usual, you can manually check for an update by launching the Settings app and selecting “Software update” followed by “Download updates manually”.
Let us know when your update arrives!
Thanks Chuck, Debjit, Sam, Jared, and Aaron!
Sources: T-Mobile Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+, Note 10, Note 10+, Note 10+ 5G