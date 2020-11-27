Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S9 phones are getting new updates on T-Mobile

T-Mobile has updated quite a few Samsung devices in the past week or two, and now we’ve got confirmation that a some more Galaxy phones are getting new updates.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is now getting a new update that brings the November 1, 2020 security patches. Galaxy S20 owners are getting version G981USQS1BTK2, Galaxy S20+ users should watch for version G986USQS1BTK2, and Galaxy S20 Ultra owners will receive version G988USQS1BTK2.

Samsung’s changelogs for these updates don’t mention any other tweaks, and T-Mobile hasn’t released its changelogs for the updates yet. So there’s no word yet on what other changes, if any, might be included.

Also recently updated are the Galaxy S9 and S9+. These updates bring the November 1, 2020 security patches, too, and they’re versions G960USQS8FTJ6 for the Galaxy S9 and G965USQS8FTJ6 for the Galaxy S9+.

These updates are rolling out over the air now, so if you haven’t gotten a new update on your Galaxy S20 or S9 yet, you should see it soon. You can also jump into your Settings app and check for your phone’s new update manually if you don’t feel like waiting for it to come to you.

