T-Mobile rolling out new updates for several Samsung devices

Following the new Galaxy S10 series updates that were released at the end of last week, T-Mobile is now rolling out new updates for a few other Samsung devices.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G is getting a new update that bumps it up to version N976USQS4CTK1. This new release comes in at 217.17MB and includes the November 1, 2020 security patches.

Also being updated is T-Mobile’s Galaxy Note 9. This 159.10MB update is version N960USQS5FTJ6 and it also includes the November 1, 2020 security patch level.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is getting an update to version F707USQS1ATJ4. This is a 221.61MB update that, like the aforementioned Note updates, brings the November 1, 2020 security patches.

And finally, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is getting a new update on T-Mobile. The 45.42MB update moves the Watch Active 2 to version R825USQU1BTJ6 and it brings improved GPS accuracy and connectivity, voice guidance via a headset connected to your phone when exercising, and improved system and stability. It also includes voice guidance for distance traveled and heart rate data when the auto lap feature is enabled for running and cyling.

If you’ve got a Note 10+ 5G, Note 9, or Z Flip 5G, you can update by going into Settings > Software update > Download updates manually on your device. Galaxy Watch Active 2 owners can update using the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app on their paired phone.

Thanks Chuck, James, Mr P, and Nick!