T-Mobile’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and LG V60 ThinQ are receiving new updates

galaxy-z-fold-2-open

T-Mobile is in the process of rolling out updates to several Samsung devices right now, and today we can add a couple more phones to that update list.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is getting a new update from T-Mobile that bumps it to version F916USQU1BTJE. This upgrade includes the November 1, 2020 security patches.

galaxy-z-fold-2-update-november

Also being updated is the LG V60 ThinQ. This update is version V600TM10x and unfortunately there’s no official changelog available yet, so T-Mo hasn’t confirmed whether or not Standalone 5G support is included, but we do know that this update brings the November 1, 2020 security patches.

lg-v60-thinq-update-november-2020

Galaxy Z Fold 2 owners that haven’t updated yet can check for their upgrade by going into Settings > Software update > Download and install. If you’re rocking an LG V60, you can grab your update by selecting Settings > System > Update center > System update on your device.

Thanks Christian, Nick, James, and Mr P!

