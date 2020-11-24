T-Mobile’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and LG V60 ThinQ are receiving new updates
T-Mobile is in the process of rolling out updates to several Samsung devices right now, and today we can add a couple more phones to that update list.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is getting a new update from T-Mobile that bumps it to version F916USQU1BTJE. This upgrade includes the November 1, 2020 security patches.
Also being updated is the LG V60 ThinQ. This update is version V600TM10x and unfortunately there’s no official changelog available yet, so T-Mo hasn’t confirmed whether or not Standalone 5G support is included, but we do know that this update brings the November 1, 2020 security patches.
Galaxy Z Fold 2 owners that haven’t updated yet can check for their upgrade by going into Settings > Software update > Download and install. If you’re rocking an LG V60, you can grab your update by selecting Settings > System > Update center > System update on your device.
Thanks Christian, Nick, James, and Mr P!