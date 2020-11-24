T-Mobile may launch free voice line deal tomorrow

Last week T-Mobile launched several early Black Friday deals, including offers on iPhone, Samsung, and Google Pixel devices. It turns out that those may not be the only specials that T-Mo has up its sleeve, though.

T-Mobile is reportedly planning to launch a new free voice line deal tomorrow. A leak from Reddit suggests that starting November 25, existing T-Mo customers with two or more paid voice lines will be able to add a voice line for free.

It appears that this deal will be relatively free of strings, with the leaked image only stating that you’ll need to “have or activate two paid voice lines on a qualifying rate plan”. It’s said that this deal won’t stack with some other T-Mo promotions, though. Those promos include the iPhone “On Us”, free smartphone with add-a-line, iPhone BOGO, $950 off iPhone 12 Pro, and $99 Galaxy S20 FE.

We’ve seen T-Mobile launch similar free voice line deals in the past, including a few times in 2020. They always prove to be very popular offers, and so there will likely be a lot of excitement if T-Mo is indeed planning to bring back its free voice line deal again tomorrow. Stay tuned and I’ll let you know all the details if this deal is made official.

Today’s leak also hints at a $100 rebate promotion aimed at switchers. Also expected to launch tomorrow, November 25, this offer will see T-Mobile give a $100 prepaid virtual MasterCard card for new lines that are ported in to T-Mo. It’s said that this deal will stack with pretty much every other offer except Keep & Switch/Carrier Freedom.

If these leaked deals do launch tomorrow, will you be taking advantage of them?

