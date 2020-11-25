T-Mobile’s OnePlus 8T+ 5G is getting a new update with always-on display

While the T-Mobile OnePlus 8T+ 5G includes an official IP68 water resistance rating that the unlocked OnePlus 8T lacks, the T-Mo version has also been missing the always-on display feature included with the unlocked model. That’s changing today, though.

T-Mobile today released a new OnePlus 8T+ 5G update that includes the always-on display. The update’s changelog says “Included Always On Display feature”, and after installing the new update, we can see that there’s now an “Always-on ambient display” option inside the 8T+ 5G’s settings.

Along with the always-on display, this new update includes the October 2020 security patches and optimizes the OnePlus 8T+ 5G’s battery performance. It also promises fixes for software freezes, device overheating, and Bluetooth audio problems.

This new update weighs in at 320MB and bumps the OnePlus 8T+ 5G up to version 11.0.4.6.KB09CB. It’s now rolling out over the air, but if you want to check for it right now, you can do so by launching your Settings app and selecting System > System update > Check for update.

It’s kind of strange that the T-Mobile version of the OnePlus 8T+ 5G launched without an always-on display feature while the unlocked model had it, especially since the two phones are largely the same save for the T-Mo device’s IP68 rating. One month after its launch, T-Mo and OnePlus are adding the always-on display to the 8T+ 5G, making it even easier and faster for owners to quickly check info like the time, battery level, and their notifications.

Thanks Moshe and Lucas!