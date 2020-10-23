iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and OnePlus 8T+ 5G launch at T-Mobile today

One week after T-Mobile opened pre-orders for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and OnePlus 8T+ 5G, all three new flagship smartphones have officially launched.

T-Mobile has all of the iPhone 12 colors and storage variants in stock, with estimated ship dates for all models between October 23 and 26. However, all colors and storage options for the iPhone 12 Pro are on backorder, with new orders expected to ship in mid-November.

Here’s T-Mo’s pricing for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro:

iPhone 12

64GB: $0 down and $27.67 per month for 30 months, $79.99 down and $30.00 per month for an 18-month JUMP! On Demand lease, or $829.99 full retail price

128GB: $49.99 down and $27.67 per month, $879.99 full retail

256GB: $149.99 down and $27.67 per month, $979.99 full retail

iPhone 12 Pro

128GB: $0 down and $33.34 per month for 30 months, $249.99 down and $28.00 per month on an 18-month JUMP! On Demand lease, or $999.99 full retail price

256GB: $99.99 down and $33.34 per month, $1,099.99 full retail

512GB: $299.99 down and $33.34 per month, $1,299.99 full retail

T-Mobile is running a few deals on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro to help you save some cash. You can get up to $850 off any iPhone 12 series device when you add a new line of service and trade in an eligible iPhone, with the discount spread out over 30 months. You can find a full list of iPhones eligible for trade-in here.

You can also get two iPhone 12 Pro phones and two lines on an Essentials plan for $100 per month with autopay when you trade in two iPhones. And if you’re not interested in adding a new line of service, T-Mo will give you up to $500 off any iPhone 12 when you trade in an eligible device.

Metro by T-Mobile is launching both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro today, too, and it’s got two deals of its own. Customers who visit a Metro store can get $200 off any iPhone 12 when they switch, while folks who prefer to shop online can get a $200 prepaid virtual Mastercard when they buy a new iPhone or bring their own iPhone and activate it at Metro.

And then there’s the OnePlus 8T+ 5G. It’s in stock and ready to ship from T-Mobile, with pricing at $0 down and $31.25 per month for 24 months or $0 down and $33.00 per month for an 18-month JUMP! On Demand lease. Full retail price is $749.99.

T-Mo is offering 50% off the OnePlus 8T+ 5G when you add a new line of service. The discount for this deal will be applied over 24 monthly bill credits.

So, are you getting an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or OnePlus 8T+ 5G today? If so, please do share your first impressions of your new device with us!

Sources: iPhone 12 (T-Mobile, Metro), iPhone 12 Pro (T-Mobile, Metro), OnePlus 8T+ 5G