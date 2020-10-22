T-Mobile Galaxy S10 and Note 10 updates are now rolling out

T-Mobile is throwing it back to 2019 today by pushing out updates for Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S and Galaxy Note models from last year.

First up, the Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10+ are receiving updates that are around 200MB. The Galaxy S10e update is version G970USQS4ETJ1 while the Galaxy S10 is getting version G973USQS4ETJ1 and the Galaxy S10+ is receiving version G975USQS4ETJ1.

The only item on the changelog is the October 1, 2020 security patch level. T-Mo hasn’t updated its support pages for the S10e, S10, or S10+ with info on these new updates yet, so it’s unclear what other changes might be included.

Also being updated today is T-Mobile’s Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. As with the Galaxy S10 series updates, the only item mentioned on the Note 10 and 10+’s changelogs is the October 1, 2020 security level, and T-Mo hasn’t updated these support pages yet, either.

If you’ve got a Galaxy Note 10, you should be on the lookout for an update to version N970USQS4DTJ1, while Note 10+ owners can expect version N975USQS4DTJ1.

Security updates may not always be super exciting, but it’s good that both the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 lineups got October’s security patches before the month is out. If you’ve got an S10 or Note 10 and haven’t gotten your device’s update yet, head into “Settings” > “Software update” > “Download updates manually” to check for the update yourself.

