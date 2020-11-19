T-Mobile rolling out iPhone, Samsung, Google, and TVision deals tomorrow
With Black Friday just one week away, lots of people are on the hunt for deals. And today T-Mobile revealed that it’s going to have a lot of special offers starting tomorrow.
Beginning Friday, November 20, T-Mobile will have deals on Apple, Samsung, and Google devices, plus something extra for TVision Live customers. Here’s the rundown on what T-Mo has planned:
Apple
- Get a 64GB iPhone 12 for $0 with 30 monthly bill credits or an iPhone 12 mini for $0 with 24 monthly bill credits when you add a new line, buy your phone on EIP monthly installments, and trade in an eligible iPhone.
- The list of iPhones eligible for trade-in for the iPhone 12 deal can be found here, while the list of models that qualify for trade-in for the iPhone 12 mini are here.
- Starting November 25, existing T-Mo customers can get an iPhone 12 mini for $0 with 24 monthly bill credits when you trade in an eligible iPhone.
- Get two iPhone 12 models and two Apple Watch SEs with two lines on an Essentials plan for $120 per month with autopay and 30 monthly bill credits. Add two new postpaid voice lines, trade in two eligible iPhones, buy your new devices on EIP, and activate two new Apple Watch lines if you’re a new customer or one new line if you’re existing customer.
- If you just want two new Apple Watches, you can get two Apple Watch SEs for $10 per month with 30 monthly bill credits when you buy them on monthly installments and activate a new Apple Watch line, or two lines if you’re a new customer.
- Finally, you can get a new iPhone for $0 (up to $730 off) via 24 or 30 monthly bill credits when you buy a new iPhone 12 or iPhone 11. Both models must be purchased on EIP and you’ll need to activate a new voice line on a postpaid plan, or two lines if you’re a new customer.
Samsung
- Get up to $500 off a Samsung Galaxy S20 series device, Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip for Z Fold 2, Galaxy S20 FE, or Galaxy A71 via 24 monthly bill credits when you buy it on EIP monthly installments and trade in an eligible device.
- Devices that are eligible for trade-in with this $500 off deal include Apple’s iPhone 11, XS series, XR, X, 8 series, and 7 series; Samsung’s Galaxy S10 series, Note 10 series, S9 series, Note 9, S8 series, Note 8, and S7 series; Google’s Pixel 4 and 4 XL, 3a and 3a XL, and 3 and 3 XL; OnePlus’s 8 and 8 Pro, 7T Pro McLaren, 7T, 7 and 7 Pro, and 6 and 6T; and LG’s V60 ThinQ, G8 and G7 ThinQ, V50 and V40 ThinQ.
- Buy a Galaxy S20 series device, Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip or Z Fold 2 and get up to $1,000 off a second model with 24 monthly bill credits when you buy both phones on EIP and add a new line (new customers must add two lines).
- Get a Galaxy S20 FE for $99 (save $600) via 24 monthly bill credits when buy it on EIP monthly installments and add a new line of service.
- Get a Galaxy Watch Active 2 for $99 via 24 monthly bill credits when you buy it on EIP and add a line of service.
- Get a free Galaxy Tab A 8.4 via 24 monthly bill credits when you buy it on EIP and activate a new line.
- Get a Pixel 4a 5G for free via 24 monthly bill credits when you buy it on EIP monthly installments, add a new line, and trade in a qualifying device.
- Get 50% off the Pixel 4a 5G with 24 monthly bill credits when you buy it on EIP and either add a new line or trade in an eligible device.
TVision
- New and existing TVision Live customers will get TVision Vibe included.
- Sign up for TVision Live TV+ or Live Zone and get 12 months of Apple TV+ free.
Metro by T-Mobile
- Switch to Metro and get an iPhone SE for $49.99 via rebate after three months of service with autopay.
- Switch to Metro and get four lines of unlimited service for $25 plus four free Samsung Galaxy A21s via rebate.
So there’s the list of deals that T-Mobile is rolling out ahead of Black Friday. While there are several deals that require a new line of service, T-Mo does have some deals planned for existing customers who don’t want to add a line, including iPhone, Samsung, and Google Pixel offers.
Are you thinking about jumping on any of these deals?
