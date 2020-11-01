T-Mobile’s TVision streaming service officially launches today

Just a few days after T-Mobile announced that it was relaunching TVision, the live TV streaming service is officially available.

TVision is now available for postpaid T-Mobile customers. There are a few different options available for T-Mo subscribers interested in giving TVision a try, starting at $10 plus taxes.

TVision Vibe is priced at $10 per month and includes 34 channels: AMC, Animal Planet, BBC America, BBC World News, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Discovery Channel, DIY Network, Food Network, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, HGTV, IFC, Investigation Discovery, MotorTrend, MTV, MTV Classic, MTV2, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon East, Nickelodeon West, Nicktoons, OWN, Paramount Network, SundanceTV, TeenNick, TLC, Travel Channel, TV Land, VH1, WE tv

TVision Live TV+ is $50 per month for 57 channels. This includes all of the channels that come with Live TV as well as: ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPN College Extra, ESPNews, ESPNU, FXM, Golf Channel, National Geographic Wild, NBC Sports regional, NFL Network, Olympic Channel, SEC Network, TCM

TVision Live Zone is priced at $60 per mont and includes 67 channels. Those include the channels from Live TV+ as well as the following: Boomerang, CNBC World, ESPN Deportes, Fox Deportes, Longhorn Network, MavTV, NFL RedZone, Outside TV, Universal Kids, Universo

TVision Channels are your choice of premium, a la carte channels. Get 4 channels of Epix for $5.99 per month, 28 channels of Starz for $8.99 per month, or 16 channels of Showtime for $10.99 per month.

The TVision Live tiers also include 100 hours of cloud DVR. Customers who chose only TVision Vibe or Channels can add cloud DVR for $5 per month. TVision Live and TVision Channels each offer up to 3 simultaneous streams, while TVision Vibe offers up to 2 concurrent streams.

Legacy Sprint customers will have the option to sign up for TVision starting November 13, while prepaid customers and those not on T-Mobile will get access to TVision in 2021. If you’re interested in TVision but not yet a T-Mobile customer, T-Mo is offering four lines of Essentials plus Live TV for $40 per line per month.

That’s not the only deal T-Mobile is running for TVision. Customers who sign up for TVision Live TV+ or Live Zone before December 31 will get a free year of Apple TV+ (normally $4.99 per month) and the opportunity to get a 32GB Apple TV 4K set-top box for $99 (regularly $179).

Once you sign up for TVision, you’ve got a few options for actually watching it. There are apps for Android and iOS available for viewing on your smartphone or tablet. TVision is also available on the Amazon Appstore for Fire TV devices, and it’s compatible with Android TV, Google TV, and Apple TV as well.

If you don’t one of those devices hooked up to your TV, you can purchase the TVision Hub from T-Mobile for $50. This is an Android TV-powered dongle that plugs into your TV’s HDMI port and offers 4K HDR support, Chromecast built-in, Bluetooth, and access to the Google Play Store for downloading apps like Netflix, YouTube, and others. A remote is also included with a dedicated Google Assistant button so you can use your voice to search for content.

T-Mobile originally launched TVision in April 2019, but at that time it was basically a rebranding of the Layer3 TV service that T-Mo had previously bought. It was only available in 8 cities and was priced at $90 per month.

With this new TVision, T-Mo is aiming to give subscribers more choice both with their channel options and the ways that they can watch. “The Cableopoly holds TV fans hostage, bundling live news and sports into expensive packages with hundreds of other channels that people don’t want, and don’t watch,” said T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert during the TVision announcement.

There are some limitations of TVision at launch, like a lack of support for Roku devices. TVision could be an enticing option for some, though, like T-Mo subscribers who want to consolidate their monthly bills a bit and folks interested in the Vibe tier who can get 34 channels for just $10 per month. One interesting thing to watch will be TVision’s pricing over the next 6 to 12 months and if T-Mo increases prices like we’ve seen from other live TV streaming services.

Now that it’s live, have you signed up for TVision? If so, what are your first impressions?

Source: T-Mobile