T-Mobile launching TVision live TV streaming service on November 1

T-Mobile’s latest Un-carrier move is a relaunch of its TVision streaming platform.

TVision will offer three different tiers of service, each with different content offerings. TVision Live will start out at $40 per month and include more than 30 live TV channels such as ABC, NBC, and Fox; news channels like CNN, CNBC, MSNBC, and Fox News; and sports channels like ESPN, ESPN 2, and FS1. Channels like Disney Channel, FX, and TNT are included, too.

Then there’s TVision Live TV+, a $50 per month tier which includes all of the channels listed above and adds another 10 on top of it, including the NFL Network, ESPN U, the SEC Network, and the Golf Channel. And finally, there’s TVision Live Zone for $60 per month. It adds another 10 channels on top of Live TV+, including NFL RedZone.

TVision Live also includes 100 hours of cloud DVR, letting you save shows to watch later, and more than 10,000 on-demand programs. TVision Live subscribers can watch up to 3 concurrent streams.

The TVision Vibe offering is focused more on reality and entertainment. It’s priced at $10 per month and includes more than 30 channels like AMC, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, MTV, Nickelodeon, and VH1. TVision Vibe offers up to 2 concurrent streams.

And finally, there’s TVision Channels. This lets you subscribe to a la carte premium channels with up to 3 concurrent streams. Pricing for TVision Channels starts at $5.99 per month for Epix, which includes 4 channels from that service. Starz and its 34 channels are available for $8.99 per month, while Showtime and its 16 channels are priced at $10.99 per month.

TVision Vibe and TVision Channels customers who don’t subscribe to TVision Live can add 100 hours of cloud DVR to their subscription for an additional $5 per month.

To see the exact channel lineup for your area, visit the TVision site here.

When it comes to actually watching TVision, you’ve got different options. The service will be available on Android, iOS, and Amazon’s Appstore so you can watch it on your phone or tablet. You’ll also be able to get it on set-top boxes including Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, and Amazon’s Fire TV.

T-Mobile is also launching its own $50 Android TV dongle if you don’t already have one of those set-top boxes. The TVision Hub runs Android TV, so it has access to other streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max. And its remote includes Google Assistant built-in to help you search for content.

TVision is launching for postpaid T-Mobile customers on November 1. Customers who subscribe to TVision Live+ or Live Zone before December 31 will get a free year of Apple TV+ and the option to buy a 32GB Apple TV 4K box for $99, which is $80 off its normal price.

T-Mo says that TVision will be available to legacy Sprint customers starting November 13. And then in 2021, it’ll become available to prepaid customers and non-T-Mobile subscribers.

This new version of TVision is a big change from the previous one that started at $90 per month and included a box that sat in your entertainment center. With the new TVision, you’ve got options when it comes to selecting the channels that you’re interested in. The pricing is also aggressive compared to some other live TV streaming services out there. What will be interesting is seeing if T-Mobile can maintain that aggressive pricing or if it’ll end up raising its rates like the other live TV streaming services have.

Now that the TVision relaunch is official, what do you think of it? Is it enough to get you to cut the cord or switch from an existing streaming TV service?

