T-Mobile OnePlus 6T and LG G7 ThinQ receiving new updates
Two more T-Mobile devices are getting new updates today.
First up, the OnePlus 6T is now receiving a 109MB update to version A6013_34_200929. This update brings the October 2020 security patches, up from the August 2020 security patch level that the OnePlus 6T was on previously.
T-Mobile OnePlus 6T owners that haven’t gotten this new update yet can check for it by going into Settings > System update > Check for update.
Also being updated is the T-Mo version of the LG G7 ThinQ. This is a 49.88MB update to version G710TM30b that includes the September 2020 security patches. The last security update that T-Mobile’s LG G7 got included the April 2020 security patches, so this is a big security update for the G7.
Folks with an LG G7 ThinQ can check for their update by following these steps: Settings > “General” tab > Update center > System update > Check for update.
Thanks Marty and Luis!