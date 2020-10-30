T-Mobile Galaxy Note 20 update adds standalone 5G support as other Samsung, OnePlus, LG updates hit

T-Mobile’s got several software updates rolling out as we head into the weekend, including new Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra releases that should make owners of those Samsung flagships pretty happy.

T-Mobile has begun pushing an update to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra that includes support for standalone 5G. T-Mo’s Des Smith confirmed this update today, saying that it also includes security patches and bug fixes.

This update is rolling out gradually, so it may take a couple of days before it appears on your Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra.

Standalone 5G was first activated on T-Mobile a few months ago. The launch helped T-Mo to expand its overall 5G coverage by 30 percent, and standalone 5G can also help get you lower latency. T-Mobile has said that in areas with standalone 5G, its engineers have seen up to a 40 percent improvement in latency in their testing.

Other Samsung devices being updated by T-Mobile include the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which is now getting an update to version G781USQU1ATJ5. This update comes in at 302.25MB and includes the October 1, 2020 security patches as well as improved stability and updated touchscreen firmware.

T-Mo’s Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ recently got new updates, too, that bump them up to versions T878USQS1ATJ5 and T978USQS1ATJ5, respectively. These updates include the October 1, 2020 security patches.

The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren is another T-Mobile device that’s getting a new update. This update brings the OP7TP5GM to build 10.0.40.HD61CB and, like today’s other updates, includes the October 1, 2020 security patches.

And finally, the LG G8 ThinQ is getting a new update of its own from T-Mobile. The 45.82MB update bumps the LG G8 to version G820TM20h and, yes, includes the October 1, 2020 security patches.

Thanks Noel, Michael, John, Mr P, and Benjamin!

Sources: Des Smith (Twitter), Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7+, LG G8 ThinQ