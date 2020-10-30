LG Wing 5G launching at T-Mobile on November 6 with BOGO deal in tow

Following its official debut last month, the LG Wing 5G is finally ready for takeoff on T-Mobile.

The LG Wing 5G will be available from T-Mobile starting November 6. Pricing will be set at $0 down and $41.67 per month for 24 months, or you can get the Wing with an 18-month JUMP! On Demand lease for $249.99 down and $31 per month. Full retail price will be $999.99.

T-Mo is also rolling out a Buy One, Get One deal that’ll let you get a second Wing for free after 24 monthly bill credits when you buy one. This deal does not require a new line or device trade-in.

The LG Wing 5G features a 6.8-inch 2460×1080 P-OLED screen that swivels 90 degrees to reveal a second 3.9-inch 1240×1080 G-OLED display. This lets you run two different apps simultaneously, enabling you to do things like watch a video on the main display while browsing the web or texting with a friend on the secondary screen.

The triple rear camera setup on the Wing includes a 64MP main camera and a 13MP ultra wide cam with 117-degree field of view. There’s also a 12MP ultra wide Gimbal Motion camera that lets you put the Wing into its swivel mode and use it like a gimbal with “pro-grade stabilization” and a lock feature that helps you capture what’s in front of you while you’re moving by limiting the camera’s movement in all directions.

Also inside the LG Wing 5G is a Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, microSD card slot, and a 4000mAh battery. There’s a 32MP pop-up selfie camera, too, along with an in-display fingerprint sensor, water repellent coating, and Android 10.

The Wing supports T-Mobile’s 600MHz low-band and 2.5GHz mid-band 5G.

Now that the LG Wing 5G is arriving at T-Mo, does its swiveling display have you thinking about picking one up?

Sources: T-Mobile, LG Wing 5G