T-Mobile Netflix on Us isn’t changing following Netflix’s price increase in the US

Netflix is getting more expensive in the US starting today, and some T-Mobile customers may be wondering if the changes affect T-Mo subscribers with Netflix on Us.

First up, the Standard and Premium versions of Netflix are the ones getting pricier. The Standard plan is getting a $1 increase to $13.99 per month while the top-end Premium plan with 4K streaming is getting a $2 price hike to $17.99 per month.

The Basic plan is staying at its $8.99 per month price.

When it comes to Netflix on Us, T-Mobile has confirmed to TmoNews that the benefit isn’t changing. Magenta family plan customers will continue to get Netflix Basic while Magenta Plus subscribers will get Netflix Standard at no additional cost. T-Mobile One Plus customers will still get Netflix Standard included in their plan at no additional cost.

Customers with Netflix on Us who have chosen to upgrade their Netflix subscription to a higher tier will have their plan’s price increase passed on to them. The price change will appear on their bill in the coming months as it’s rolled out by Netflix.